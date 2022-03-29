NFL Network goes behind scenes of Bills-Rams negotiations with Von Miller (video)

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
NFL Network’s Peter Schrager went into detail regarding the events that led up to the Buffalo Bills signing All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller.

Per his report, Miller was going back and forth between Buffalo and his former team, the Los Angeles Rams.

In the end, the Bills offered a deal he just couldn’t refuse.

Plus, the two teams are both organizations that look destined for success moving forward.

“Von isn’t going to some team that’s not going to be a contender. Everyone respects the fact that Von Miller is playing for the Buffalo Bills,” Schrager said.

The analyst went on to call Miller’s signing the “finishing touch” into the equation for Buffalo. He believes the Bills could be on the verge of a Super Bowl win now.

Check out the full segment below:

