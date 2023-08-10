NFL Network gives the Steelers no love in preseason rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are shaping up to be a rather polarizing team this offseason. With all the changes to the roster, every pundit’s opinion of the future is based on a great deal of speculation. The folks over at Touchdown Wire are on the Steelers bandwagon ranking them at No. 7 in the league.

But NFL Network doesn’t share such a high opinion of this young Steelers roster. They put out their preseason rankings and they have the Steelers all the way down at No. 19.

Here’s what they had to say about the Steelers:

Some say the Steelers can only go as far as QB Kenny Pickett and a revamped defense will take them. But the supporting staff for Pickett on offense also appears better, starting with the offensive line but also applying to his skill-position talent. For one, WR George Pickens is having a standout camp and appears in line for a big role — welcome news for Pittsburgh fans who griped he was underused a year ago. But two other interesting additions also could make their presence felt. Trade acquisition Allen Robinson is starting to come on after a few seasons where it looked like the veteran wideout had lost his way. And third-round TE Darnell Washington seemed to make his presence felt the minute the Steelers put on pads in camp. His mass, athleticism and blocking/receiving skills make him a fascinating specimen.

This narrative makes it seem like the author is higher on the Steelers than the No. 19 ranking. Pittsburgh’s defense alone is going to make them a tough out for any team. You figure in an improved offensive line and two excellent running backs and this team is going to win games no one expects them to.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire