NFL Network forecasts Hunter Long as 5th most productive rookie TE

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kyle Crabbs
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Miami Dolphins made a surprising selection in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft when they opted to forego drafting a running back or linebacker and instead committed to drafting a tight end. Boston College product Hunter Long had his name called for Miami and he brings with him to the Dolphins some added pressure due to fan scrutiny over the team’s decision to forego a ball carrier. Fair or not, it will always be a selection looked at through that perspective — at least until Long silences the doubters.

Can he do so as early as this season?

NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund has released her projections for the 5 most productive rookie tight ends for the 2021 NFL season courtesy of her ‘Game Theory’ model and, sure enough, Long made the cut. He is listed as Frelund’s No. 5 tight end for the 2021 season from this year’s rookie class.

“Long is my second-highest ranked rookie tight end when it comes to win share. However, this article focuses on production in fantasy football categories, so he slides a bit in the forecast because of the pass-catching situation he finds himself in (with Will Fuller, Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle also competing for opportunities). However, Long was targeted 17 times in one game at Boston College — and PFF gave him an impressive 83.2 pass game grade last season — so it’s not hard to see his pass-catching potential. On passing downs where the target was in the middle third of the field, Long was able to create separation of at least three feet at the second-highest rate last season among Power Five tight ends. Given his strong performance in blocking and spatial metrics, Long’s versatility helps project usage in the NFL. Being on the field doesn’t ensure fantasy gold, but it’s certainly a good starting point and helps drive value for the entire offense.” — Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

Long will need to beat out competition from Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen if he’s going to gobble up snaps at a significant rate this season, but as Frelund points out, his experience with his hand in the dirt gives him a rare advantage over many rookie tight ends who must learn that portion of the game. And if he gets the run blocking and pass protection down, Long will naturally be eligible to play more snaps. More snaps means more routes run and more routes run means more balls caught.

It all ties together for Long — but Frelund appears optimistic despite the crowded tight end room in Miami.

Recommended Stories

  • 1,000-game winner Magee not finished in Philly at 80

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) Herb Magee turned 80 this week - a bit of a modest number compared to his 1,123 victories - and celebrated with good cheer from his coaching friends. ''I'm going to coach this year, for sure,'' Magee said. Magee's career win total didn't budge last season after Division II Jefferson University decided not to play because of the pandemic.

  • Phillip Lindsay adjusting to life away from Colorado for first time

    Running back Phillip Lindsay spent three seasons with the Broncos before signing with the Texans as a free agent this offseason, but his attachment to Colorado ran a lot longer. Lindsay was born in Denver and went to high school there before going to the University of Colorado. He signed with the Broncos after going [more]

  • 2021 NFL Preview: Lions finally move on from Matt Patricia, hope that Dan Campbell is better

    The Lions wasted a few years on a disastrous coaching hire.

  • Bill Zito, architect of Panthers rebuild, misses out on General Manager of the Year Award

    Bill Zito’s transformational performance at the helm of the Florida Panthers was not quite enough for him to become the first rookie general manager to win the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

  • John Harbaugh ‘very excited’ about Sammy Watkins

    The Baltimore Ravens signed Sammy Watkins to a one year deal. John Harbaugh said he's "very excited" about what he's seen so far from him

  • Jets minicamp recap, training camp preview and predictions | Quick Hits | SportsNite

    Maria Marino and Jeane Coakley put the final wrap on Jets minicamp, and look ahead to what’s next for Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson, and the Jets as they take a break before kicking off training camp at the end of July. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Dolphins’ Jakeem Grant among most slippery return men of 2020 season

    Dolphins' Jakeem Grant among most slippery return men of 2020 season

  • The Athletic predicts Chargers’ MVP for 2021 season

    Who will have the biggest impact for the Los Angeles Chargers in the upcoming season?

  • The NFL’s top 11 edge defenders

    Every team needs at least one dominant edge defender. Who are the best at the position coming into the 2021 NFL season?

  • Rams HC Sean McVay says QB Matthew Stafford is ‘even better than advertised’

    After 12 years in Detroit, former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick QB Matthew Stafford will start his second chapter in Los Angeles. McVay has had only positive things to say about the former Bulldog all offseason. The guy’s ability to see the game, his ability to draw on his experiences, the feel that he has, it’s pretty special and unique, Sean McVay

  • Analytics predict the most productive rookie WRs, where are Waddle and Smith?

    Former Alabama star wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta smith are set to begin their rookie season in the NFL, but how will they ...

  • Catalan separatists eye freedom after Spain's Cabinet pardon

    Nine Catalan separatist leaders jailed for sedition were eyeing freedom, after Spain’s Cabinet pardoned them Tuesday in the hope of starting what Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called a much-needed reconciliation in the country’s restive northeast. “The government has taken the decision because it is the best decision for Catalonia and the best decision for Spain,” Sánchez said in a short, nationally televised appearance. The other eight included the former Cabinet members of the Catalan government, the former Speaker of the Catalan Parliament, and two leaders of separatist civil society groups who had all received sentences ranging from nine to 12 years.

  • Tom Brady may take shot at Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers in TV show

    Tom Brady might still be holding a grudge against the 49ers for not signing him and sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo.

  • Dante Scarnecchia details what Patriots look for during spring sessions

    Here's what the Patriots' coaching staff looks for during the team's spring sessions.

  • UK won't extend deadline for EU citizens to apply to stay

    The British government won’t extend the June 30 deadline for European Union citizens in the U.K. to apply for permanent residency or risk losing their right to live and work in the U.K. Britain’s departure from the EU last year ended the automatic right of people from the bloc to settle in the U.K., and of Britons to live in the 27 EU nations. In Britain, that means citizens of the EU and several other European countries must apply online for confirmation of their “settled status” if they want to continue to work, study or receive social benefits.

  • EU coronavirus rescue fund will build 'United States of Europe', says Spain's PM

    Hundreds of billions of euros distributed by Brussels to rebuild the EU’s economy after coronavirus will help create a United States of Europe, the prime minister of Spain has said. Pedro Sánchez said the €750-billion stimulus package would deepen European integration and build a federal union at a speech in Barcelona. “It has accelerated European integration towards a future United States of Europe”, Mr Sánchez, a socialist, said as he announced the pardon of nine Catalan separatist politicians

  • NFL Network projects Travis Etienne to be fourth-most productive rookie RB

    The Jags confused a lot of people with the selection of Travis Etienne, but it appears they view him as a much-needed slash weapon.

  • Olympic basketball tournament: The rosters as of now

    After being postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games are scheduled to open on July 24 in Tokyo. Eight teams have already qualified for the men's basketball competition, including the host Japan and Team USA, arguably the ...

  • Did Michael Sam get a fair chance in the NFL?

    As the NFL celebrates the decision of Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib to disclose his sexuality, it’s important to remember the experience of Michael Sam. Prior to the 2014 draft, Sam announced his own sexuality, making him the first player to announce that he’s gay. Questions still linger as to whether Sam got a fair [more]

  • ESPN’ Mike Reiss thinks this Patriots player stood out in minicamp

    Josh Uche was named as a minicamp stand out by ESPN.