NFL Network to feature Jaguars in two live preseason games

Two of Jacksonville’s three preseason games will air live on NFL Network this August, at home against Kansas City in Week 1 and at Atlanta in Week 3.

The Jaguars will host the Chiefs on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. ET and take on the Falcons on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET.

In between, Jacksonville will host Tampa Bay on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and plans to hold joint practices with the Buccaneers during Week 2.

Local television broadcasts for each game have yet to be announced.

The Jaguars did not receive one of the five nationally televised preseason games announced by the NFL earlier in June.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams, per the NFL.

Find NFL Network’s full live preseason games schedule below.

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 8

7 p.m. ET – Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

Friday, Aug. 9

7 p.m. ET – Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Saturday, Aug. 10

1 p.m. ET – Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

4 p.m. ET – Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings

7 p.m. ET – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, Aug. 11

1 p.m. ET – Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

4:30 p.m. ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

7 p.m. ET – Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

Saturday, Aug. 17

1 p.m. ET – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears

4 p.m. ET – Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs

7 p.m. ET – Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers

10 p.m. ET – Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, Aug. 18

8 p.m. ET – Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

8:15 p.m. ET – Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Friday, Aug. 23

7 p.m. ET – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

10 p.m. ET – San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Saturday, Aug. 24

1 p.m. ET – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions

4 p.m. ET – Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

7:30 p.m. ET – New York Giants vs. New York Jets

10 p.m. ET – Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks



Sunday, Aug. 25

2 p.m. ET – Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints

Find the Jaguars’ full 2024 schedule here.

