NFL Network draft expert releases final mock 2024 draft

The 2024 NFL draft is set to begin this evening, and it is certainly one of the more anticipated draft nights in recent memory. The draft will be headlined by quarterbacks with six guys projected to go in the first round, however, there will be a lot of other solid year-one players such as guys like Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers that will find new homes tonight.

Under the guidance of legendary head coach Nick Saban, the Alabama Crimson Tide have dominated the NFL draft, especially the first round. With Saban retiring earlier this off-season, it will be his final batch of NFL-produced players. It was a good group to end on as they sent the GOAT off with an SEC Championship and Rose Bowl appearance.

Secrets are kept so deeply under wraps that it is hard to know what teams are truly thinking. Still, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network confidently projects four Crimson Tide players to hear their names taken tonight in the first round with J.C. Latham, Dallas Turner, Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Jeremiah expects Latham to be the first OT taken off the board as high as No. 5 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football players as the 2024 NFL draft gets started.

