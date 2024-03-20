NFL Network draft analyst has three Tigers going in first round of his latest mock

Daniel Jeremiah, an NFL Network draft analyst, has released his newest mock draft for the 2024 NFL draft and he has three LSU Tigers being picked in the first round.

Jeremiah has Jayden Daniels going to the New England Patriots with the No. 3 pick in the draft. There have been rumblings of Daniels possibly being ranked higher on some draft boards than North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. If that happens, Daniels could go as high as No. 2 on draft night.

Jeremiah has Malik Nabers going to the New York Giants with the No. 6 pick in the draft. There is no way to sugarcoat it, the Giants need weapons like you and I need air to breathe. They just lost Saquon Barkley and after signing Daniel Jones to a new contract, they need to give him someone to throw to.

Jeremiah has Brian Thomas Jr. going to the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 23 pick in the draft. For this to happen, he has the Cardinals making a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 4 and the No. 11 pick in the draft. Kyler Murray could use a talented wide receiver and Thomas is one of the best in the draft.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire