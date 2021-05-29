NFL Network declares Tua Tagovailoa as player who must take next step

As is to be expected any time Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finds himself in the headlines, there was plenty of discourse and dramatic reactions to the words Tagovailoa shared with the press during his latest availability regarding his rookie season. But not all takes on the heels of that press conference are over the top or scorching hot — even if they indicate that Tagovailoa is a player who needs to take a big step forward this coming season.

NFL Network held a panel and asked which players across the league are going to need to make a big jump forward in the upcoming season. David Carr suggested it was Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Brian Baldinger opted for Panthers QB Sam Darnold. Mike Girardi?

He chose Tagovailoa.

“Tua Tagovailoa’s name came into my head right away. And maybe it is a little bit unfair. 9 game sample size and I have sort of defended him, if you will, because I don’t think that’s fair to judge a quarterback based on that,” said Girardi.

“But with Joe Burrow doing what he did before he got hurt and of course Justin Herbert, Tua’s under a bit of the spotlight. And I just say: 64% completion percentage, 11 touchdowns, 5 picks but low yards per attempt in big spots and he admitted to us a couple of days ago that he just didn’t feel as comfortable with the playbook as he should — as he needed to. And now he’s starting to feel that confidence. This is a good football team, a team that’s capable of being a playoff team and challenging the Bills and now the Patriots. But it is coming upon Tua to take that next step and be that guy with this offense because they’re giving him the pieces. Waddle, Will Fuller; it is there for him now if he can take that next step.”

For all of the blazing hot takes and knee jerk reactions to Tagovailoa’s admission this past week that his grasp on the Dolphins’ playbook wasn’t where it should have been, this take from Girardi is rooted in common sense and an objective look at what the Dolphins are as a team versus what they can be if Tagovailoa takes a big step forward.

With Miami’s coaching and other talent, it is difficult to see the wheels falling off the bus for the Dolphins in 2021 and the floor for this team feels like somewhere around .500 or slightly below. But the ceiling? That’s totally up to Tagovailoa’s performance and his ability to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers.