NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah calls Dalton Kincaid red-zone threat (video)

NFL Network’s draft insider Daniel Jeremiah had the best statement about the Buffalo Bills at the 2023 NFL draft.

Jeremiah was the one who said, prior to the Bills even officially selecting tight end Dalton Kincaid with their first pick, that the league will “get what it deserves” for letting him land in Buffalo.

During a visit with the team produced television program One Bills Live, Jeremiah dusted that comment off again. But he gave more insight than that as well.

Jeremiah broke down Kincaid and explained where he sees him working best in Buffalo’s offense. The analyst noted the red zone as an area that could be promising.

See the attached One Bills Live clip below for Jeremiah’s full analysis on Kincaid:

What should we expect out of rookie TE Dalton Kincaid? We had @MoveTheSticks on the show this afternoon and shared his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/rchbrnjXCy — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) June 5, 2023

