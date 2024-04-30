NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah breaks down Bills’ British O-lineman Travis Clayton (video)

The Buffalo Bills selected one of the most interesting prospects at the 2024 NFL draft.

With their seventh-round selection, offensive lineman Travis Clayton heads to Buffalo… all the way from England.

Clayton has limited football experience in his life but is a raw and athletic prospect that’s a beast because of his size.

NFL Network’s draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently broke down what makes Clayton a player to keep an eye on.

His analyst can be found in the clip below:

For whoever drafts Travis Clayton this weekend. Our guy @MoveTheSticks has you covered. Freak Full Show —> https://t.co/ZoE0GTLn2C pic.twitter.com/JzPP21Zrw9 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 24, 2024

