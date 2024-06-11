NFL Network will carry live Patriots 2024 preseason games

The NFL Network announced on Tuesday that it would be carrying 21 live NFL preseason games in 2024, including back-to-back games for the New England Patriots.

Those matchups will be the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on August 8 and the August 15 meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Those games could be the first chance fans get a real look at rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who was selected by the Patriots with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft. If Jacoby Brissett is still being looked at as the starter for the regular season, the preseason would be the best opportunity to get Maye live game reps.

NFL Network to carry 21 live Preseason games! Live out-of-market preseason games also available across devices with #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6jP33vWm1I — NFL (@NFL) June 11, 2024

The Patriots will also have their preseason finale against the Washington Commanders featured live on NBC on August 25. So there will be plenty of opportunities for out-of-market fans to keep up with the team’s exhibition games.

New England will be looking to hit the ground running right out of the gates in hopes of putting last season’s 4-13 finish in the distant rearview.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire