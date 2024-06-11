NFL Network to carry 21 live 2024 preseason games

The Commissioner would prefer to replace preseason games with regular-season games. Until that happens, the league still needs to monetize preseason games.

Coincidentally, the league-owned network needs content, other than old games and NFL Films offerings and Zoom-based studio shows.

The league has announced that 21 preseason games will be televised live by NFL Network. Which is free content for the league, since they just run the feed from the local affiliate who televises the games.

The slate includes a triple-header on Saturday, August 10, a quadruple-header on Saturday, August 17, and another quadruple-header on Saturday, August 24.

In all, NFLN will televise seven live games during Week 1 of the preseason, six in Week 2, and eight in Week 3.

The NFL Network preseason slate concludes with a game between the Saints and Titans on Sunday, August 25. As those of you who watch PFT Live know, I recently had a dream that the Saints and Titans will square off in the next Super Bowl. And some of you are actually betting on that matchup occurring, at odds of 3,000 to 1.

So go ahead and bet 10 bucks on it. If you lose, that's on you. If you win, I'd appreciate a taste.