NFL Network to broadcast Packers-Broncos preseason game

Among the 21 preseason games to be broadcast live on NFL Network in August will be the Green Bay Packers’ trip to Denver to play the Broncos on Sunday, Aug. 18.

The preseason game is set for a 7:00 p.m. CT kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Matt LaFleur and the Packers are planning to be in Denver earlier in the week to have a joint practice with the Broncos before the preseason contest. Although the training camp schedule isn’t set, the joint practice is expected to be on Friday before the Sunday preseason game.

The Packers and Broncos last played in the preseason in 2017. They played a regular season game last season, which resulted in a 19-17 Broncos win in Denver during October.

The games will be available on NFL Network and also streaming live on NFL+.

The Broncos are starting a new era with first-round pick Bo Nix at quarterback, adding some intrigue to the primetime preseason matchup.

The Packers’ two other preseason games will be available on the Packers TV Network.

The Chicago Bears are among the teams that will have all three preseason games broadcasted live on NFL Network, so Packers fans will get plenty of opportunities to see new rookie quarterback Caleb Williams during the exhibition schedule.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire