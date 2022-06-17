NFL Network to broadcast one Titans preseason game

One of the Tennessee Titans’ three preseason games will be broadcast on NFL Network this year.

According to NFL Network, it will be the Titans’ Preseason Week 2 game against quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is set to take place in Nashville on Saturday, August 20 at 6 p.m. CT.

Prior to the contest, the Titans and Bucs are scheduled to have joint practices, as is the case with the Titans and their Preseason Week 3 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, who they will meet in Nashville, also.

All preseason games broadcast on NFL Network will be blacked out in local markets, so if you’re living in Tennessee you’ll still watch on WKRN, which is set to broadcast all three Titans preseason games. The contests can also be heard on the radio on 104.5 The Zone.

Prior to their meetings with the Bucs and Cardinals at home, the Titans will open their preseason up against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank stadium.

You can check out Tennessee’s entire 2022 schedule right here.

