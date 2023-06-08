NFL Network to broadcast 23 preseason games live: Here is the schedule

The NFL announced that 23 preseason games will air live on NFL Network.

The network will air 10 games in the first week of the preseason, seven in the second week and six in the third and final week.

These games will be blacked out locally for the teams involved, as those areas can see the game on local networks.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or online for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Below is the schedule for each day.

Preseason Week 1

The first week has 10 games airing live. Two each are on Thursday and Friday, followed by a quadruple header on Saturday and another doubleheader on Sunday

Thursday, Aug. 10

Friday, Aug. 11

Saturday, Aug. 12

Sunday, Aug. 13

Preseason Week 2

The second week has seven games on NFL Network — one each on Thursday and Friday, four on Saturday and one on Sunday.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 18

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 7 p..m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 19

Sunday, Aug. 20

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 3

The final week of the preseason includes six games live on NFL Network.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Friday, Aug. 25

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 26

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

New York Jets vs. New York Giants, 6 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m. ET

