NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger praises Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

In 2023, Browns’ linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a true breakout season. He got better and better as the season went on and even earned the green dot for Jim Schwartz last year. JOK was challenged by coaches to add size and step up, and he did in a big way, turning into a key cog in a great defense.

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger recently highlighted the play of the young Browns linebacker, praising his ability to make speedy decisions and react quickly. Baldinger highlighted how JOK finds ways to beat double teams by getting skinny and avoiding them altogether.

He also talked about going into year two in Jim Schwartz’s defense, which he thrived in after getting comfortable. This is a great point, as JOK needed some time to get going last year, but he should hit the ground running right away this year, which would lead to an even better year for him.

.@Browns @j_owuu only getting better in Schwartzy's system. How many lbers finish with 20 TFL? Speed of decision making is crazy #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/7Pl37uojUv — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) May 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire