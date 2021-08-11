NFL Network breaks down Josh Allen’s extension with Buffalo Bills (video)

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
The Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen agreed to a six-year extension over the weekend. Allen won’t be going anywhere and has a deal worth $258 million in his pocket.

Upon the news breaking, NFL Network had wire-to-wire coverage of it. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport was among those giving his take on the extension.

Check Rap Sheet’s analysis of Allen’s new contract here:

