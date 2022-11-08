NFL Network: Bills have ‘hope’ Josh Allen will practice, play vs. Vikings (video)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s status still remains in a grey area.

On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott said the Buffalo coaching staff would know more in the coming days. However, he doesn’t speak at any press conferences until Wednesday.

As we wait until then, NFL Network did provide a bit of a positive update on Allen’s status.

During a chat between NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, it was said “there is hope in Buffalo that Josh Allen will be able to practice and play” through the injury.

Still, there is still no firm diagnosis yet to be reported on. As a rookie, Allen missed time because of a UCL sprain and some speculate he could have suffered another.

For what it’s worth, following Buffalo’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets, he downplayed the issue.

For the full update via NFL Network, check out the prior-referenced conversation below:

