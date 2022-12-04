NFL Network: Bills even have better food fan base than Patriots

Chicken wings or clam chowder?

Bills or Patriots?

Well, if we’re basing things off Thursday, that answer is one in the same–But NFL Network picked wings anyway.

Prior to the Bills’ 24-10 win over the Patriots, “Good Morning Football” had a roundtable discussion previewing the game. Taking the focus off of football, food took centerstage for a moment.

Which team’s region had the better option?

Buffalo, of course.

Check out the GMFB talk on football food below:

This is the best lunch I’ve ever had in my lunch. pic.twitter.com/i9pdpE4fGX — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) December 1, 2022

Related

Bills' Jordan Poyer disagrees with overturned INT: 'That's a catch to me' WATCH: Patriots' Mac Jones has expletive-laced outburst on sideline vs. Bills Bills' Josh Allen was bluntly honest about sideline TD pass vs. Patriots

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire