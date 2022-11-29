NFL Network: Bills’ Ed Oliver the ‘greatest player ever on Thanksgiving’ (video)

Ed Oliver caught plenty of national attention after his performance against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Oliver’s efforts for the Bills in their 28-25 win including a safety and a forced fumble which he recovered.

It was a bit surprising to not see him around the table eating a turkey leg like a few of his other teammates after the contest. However, that extra attention came a few days later via NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

After taking in the Thanksgiving slate, the GMFB crew discussed their “Thanksgiving Leftovers” on a segment. Oliver was included, and he was given a special title.

“I don’t know what it is, but Ed Oliver is maybe the greatest player ever to play on Thanksgiving,” host Peter Schrager said.

For more of GMFB’s breakdown on Oliver, see the attached clip below:

Related

Bills' Stefon Diggs was NFL's header photo after Thanksgiving Dolphins sign Justin Zimmer off Bills practice squad Odell Beckham Jr. escorted from plane, free-agent visits remain on schedule

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire