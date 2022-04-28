NFL Network analytics expert says Chris Olave’s best fit is the Commanders

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is expected to go somewhere among the top 20 picks of the first round in the 2022 NFL draft Thursday. The Washington Commanders hold the No. 11 overall pick and reportedly have prioritized the wide receiver position.

And according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay, the Commanders are reportedly torn between Olave and USC wide receiver Drake London. Last month, Washington coach Ron Rivera was at the Ohio State pro day and spoke to Olave.

Cynthia Frelund, the NFL Network’s analytics expert, recently made NFL player comparisons for five wide receivers from the 2022 draft class. Frelund’s NFL comparison for Olave was Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin. Many Washington fans wanted the Commanders to pursue Godwin if he hit unrestricted free agency the previous two years.

Olave has the biggest range of pro comps among the consensus top-five receivers, but perhaps the best match is Godwin. My model rates Godwin as a very precise route runner, which is one of the best predictors for success at the next level, and one of the skill sets the two share. Both are fluid down the field and lock in when targeted, serving as reliable and dangerous options in the passing game.

That’s not a bad comparison.

On the fit with Washington?

Teaming Olave with Terry McLaurin offers the highest win share add for Olave among any team picking in the top 20. Funny enough, it also creates the highest win-share add for McLaurin — and Carson Wentz — leading to a cool win-win-win.

Olave and McLaurin were teammates at Ohio State for one season.