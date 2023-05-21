NFL Network analysts bullish on 49ers, predict winning 2023 NFL season

How NFL Network analysts predict 49ers' 2023 season will go originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers ended the 2022 NFL season on a sour note with their second straight NFC Championship Game loss.

It's a sure thing they'll be out for vengeance in 2023, but do league experts think the 49ers have what it takes to make the playoffs again?

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Bucky Brooks recently made their game-by-game predictions for San Francisco's upcoming schedule -- and they like the team's chances (h/t Niners Wire).

Here's how they think the 49ers' 2023 campaign will shake out:

Baldinger

Week 1 at Pittsburgh Steelers - L

Week 2 at Los Angeles Rams - W

Week 3 vs. New York Giants - W

Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals - W

Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys - W

Week 6 at Cleveland Browns - L

Week 7 at Minnesota Vikings - W

Week 8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals - W

Week 9 - Bye

Week 10 at Jacksonville Jaguars - W

Week 11 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - W

Week 12 at Seattle Seahawks - W

Week 13 at Philadelphia Eagles - L

Week 14 vs. Seattle Seahawks - L

Week 15 at Arizona Cardinals - W

Week 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens - W

Week 17 at Washington Commanders - L

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams - W

Overall record: 12-5

Brooks

Week 1 at Pittsburgh Steelers - L

Week 2 at Los Angeles Rams - W

Week 3 vs. New York Giants - W

Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals - W

Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys - W

Week 6 at Cleveland Browns - W

Week 7 at Minnesota Vikings - W

Week 8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals - W

Week 9 - Bye

Week 10 at Jacksonville Jaguars - W

Week 11 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - W

Week 12 at Seattle Seahawks - W

Week 13 at Philadelphia Eagles - L

Week 14 vs. Seattle Seahawks - L

Week 15 at Arizona Cardinals - W

Week 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens - W

Week 17 at Washington Commanders - W

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Rams - W

Overall record: 14-3

"I'm looking into the crystal ball -- I don't know who the quarterback is Week 1, Bucky," Baldinger said.

He predicted another Week 1 loss for the 49ers in 2023, this time at the hands of the Steelers rather than the Chicago Bears. But whether it's Brock Purdy, Trey Lance or Sam Darnold under center at the season's start, Baldinger is confident San Francisco can finish at 12-5 -- one more loss than last season -- and atop the NFC West with additional losses to the Browns, Eagles, Seahawks and Commanders.

"I cannot believe -- the Commanders?" Brooks asked Baldinger. "I can't go with you on that one."

Brooks is even more confident in the 2023 49ers, predicting a 14-3 record and giving San Francisco wins against the Browns and Commanders. Such a dominant season would give the 49ers a good chance at nabbing the NFC's No. 1 seed, though a Week 13 loss at Lincoln Financial Field would give the Eagles a leg up in that race.

For Brooks and Baldinger to be so bullish on the 49ers speaks volumes of the roster coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have put together in Santa Clara, especially given the uncertainty again surrounding the team's quarterback position.

And while both analysts have predicted a playoff return for San Francisco in 2023, the early positivity is meaningless if the 49ers can't ultimately capitalize on an opportunity to win their sixth Super Bowl trophy this season.

