This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Via TMZ.com, video shows McGinest striking a make in the face and eventually hitting him with a bottle.

The incident happened on December 9 at Delilah in West Hollywood. Several individuals, including McGinest, attacked the man.

McGinest was arrested on Monday. He was released on $30,000 bond.

As an NFL employee, McGinest is subject to the Personal Conduct Policy.

NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest arrested for assault with a deadly weapon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk