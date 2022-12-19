NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest arrested for assault with a deadly weapon
Patriots Hall of Famer and NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.
Via TMZ.com, video shows McGinest striking a make in the face and eventually hitting him with a bottle.
The incident happened on December 9 at Delilah in West Hollywood. Several individuals, including McGinest, attacked the man.
McGinest was arrested on Monday. He was released on $30,000 bond.
As an NFL employee, McGinest is subject to the Personal Conduct Policy.
