NFL Network analyst says Bears fans should be optimistic for 2024

NFL Network’s Stacey Dales tells Rich Eisen why Chicago Bears fans should be excited for the team’s outlook heading into the new season with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Bears Wire explained what Caleb Williams could change in Chicago in 2024:

“If you look at Chicago’s performance in the first three quarters alone, they would’ve finished with a 10-6-1 record, which would’ve been the eighth most wins in the NFL. The Bears also outgained opposing teams by 430 yards and ranked 10th in total line of scrimmage EPA (offense and defense) through three quarters.

“By comparison, the fourth quarter was a disaster. They had -50.7 total EPA (worst in the NFL), 14 turnovers (most), 10 interceptions (most), were outgained by 446 yards (second worst) and ultimately finished with the worst record in the NFC North (7-9).”

If Caleb Williams can solve the fourth quarter, the Bears should have a very good 2024 NFL season. The top pick in the NFL draft will prove to be worth the investment the Bears have made in him.

