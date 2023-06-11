NFL Network analyst predicts records for all 32 teams in 2023
The 2023 NFL season is still three months away and teams still have 90-man offseason rosters, but we have at least some idea as to how good teams will or will not be during the season.
NFL.com’s Adam Rank predicted the records of all 32 NFL teams. His predictions are below, grouped by division.
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles 12-5
Dallas Cowboys 9-8
New York Giants 9-8
NFC North
Chicago Bears 12-5
Detroit Lions 9-8
NFC South
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers 13-4
Seattle Seahawks 8-9
Los Angeles Rams 7-10
Arizona Cardinals 2-15
AFC East
New York Jets 13-4
Miami Dolphins 11-6
Buffalo Bills 9-8
AFC North
Cincinnati Bengals 14-3
Baltimore Ravens 9-8
Cleveland Browns 6-11
AFC South
Houston Texans 7-10
Tennessee Titans 4-13
Indianapolis Colts 3-14
AFC West
Kansas City Chiefs 13-4
Denver Broncos 9-8
Las Vegas Raiders 4-13