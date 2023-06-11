NFL Network analyst predicts records for all 32 teams in 2023

The 2023 NFL season is still three months away and teams still have 90-man offseason rosters, but we have at least some idea as to how good teams will or will not be during the season.

NFL.com’s Adam Rank predicted the records of all 32 NFL teams. His predictions are below, grouped by division.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

NFC East

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

NFC North

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

NFC South

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NFC West

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

AFC East

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

AFC North

AFC South

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

AFC West

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire