NFL Network analyst predicts Commanders 2024 regular season games

As we move toward NFL training camps in July, the NFL prognostications have begun.

NFL Network analyst Adam Rank provided his game-by-game predictions for the Washington Commanders this week. In fact, Rank predicted all 32 team’s games for the upcoming 2024 regular season.

If you wish to watch the entire video of each team’s prediction, watch here.

Otherwise, what does Rank see first for the Commanders? Then, what does he see for the NFC East rivals?

Commanders fans won’t like it, but Rank has the Commanders only winning six games (6-11) in 2024. That’s not much analysis, although in his defense, how much analysis can one provide when you are undertaking the impossibly broad task of predicting all 32 NFL teams’ regular season?

Rank does point out that the Commanders have a new head coach in Dan Quinn, and also will be playing a rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders will start out extremely slowly, according to Rank. He has them 1-5 after their first six games. The only win in those first six games is a Week 2 home win over the NY Giants.

The other wins for the Commanders are a Week 7 home win over the Panthers, over the Steelers in Landover on Week 10, a Week 13 home win over the Titans, an upset win over the Eagles at Commanders Field in Week 16, then a finale Week 18 win at Dallas.

As for the remainder of the NFC East?

Rank has the Eagles winning the division, finishing 12-5, while the Cowboys fall considerably in 2024, only accumulating an 8-9 record. Finally, Rank has the NY Giants finishing last in the division, one game behind the Commanders, at 5-12.

