NFL Network analyst picks Vikings to knock off Packers in NFC North

The Minnesota Vikings are kicking in the door and taking the NFC North, according to NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt.

During Whiteboard Wednesday on Good Morning Football, Brandt responded to the question of which team had the most potential heading into the 2022 season.

Not only did he pick the Vikings as the team with the most potential, but he also chose them as the team to finally end the long and terrifying reign of quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

“I am really excited about the 2022 Vikings mostly because of Kevin O’Connell,” said Brandt. “I think they’ve got one of these young little [Sean] McVay Russian nesting dolls that everyone is trying to get. They got theirs. Their offense is going to be amazing. I don’t need to go on and on. But I will tell you this right now. Screw it. It’s late June. I’m predicting them to win the NFC North. I think the Vikings are going to win the division this year.”

O’Connell serving as head coach could be the great equalizer for a talented Vikings team that underachieved under the previous regime.

The defense will return healthier this season with some much-needed reinforcements up front and in the backfield. They went out and made the splurge free agent signings for players like linebacker Za’Darius Smith and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, along with drafting standout defensive rookies like safety Lewis Cine and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

The offense already had an embarrassment of riches, and it was likely the side of the ball that had the most influence over O’Connell taking the head coaching job in the first place.

Just look at his track record and see what he did with the Los Angeles Rams offense as a coordinator last season.

Considering the talent available to him in Minnesota, there’s no reason to think that the Vikings offense won’t fly as high or even higher than that Rams team in 2022.

