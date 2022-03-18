NFL Network analyst: One winner of Raiders’ Davante Adams trade is Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill

March Madness is best associated with college basketball but the term could be used to describe the AFC West this month.

The Chiefs’ division foes have spent big and traded for star players. with the latest being the Raiders’ acquisition of Packers wide receiver Davante Adams on Thursday night. Las Vegas then gave him a five-year, $141.25 million contract.

Jeffri Chadiha, an analyst on the NFL Network, wrote a column about the winners and losers of the trade for NFL.com. A Chiefs players was listed as one of the winners: wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Earlier this month, the NFL Network reported Hill and the Chiefs were working on a contract extension. Hill is entering the final year of his contract, which pays him a base salary of $1.035 million.

This is part of what Chadiha wrote about Hill being a winner of the Raiders/Adams trade: “The star wideout had to be grinning when the Jacksonville Jaguars gave Christian Kirk a deal that averaged $18 million annually. He should have fainted when hearing the salary that will be going to Adams. It’s no secret that Hill has been waiting for his own massive payday, since he’s in the final year of his contract and had to accept a slightly unconventional extension in 2019, when he entered the final year of his rookie deal just as he was facing legal problems. ....

“He’s surely going to want money close to what Adams just received, if not more. Hill, 28, is a year younger and one of the game’s elite playmakers.”

Conversely, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was listed as one of the losers of the Raiders’ blockbuster trade. Chadiha said it’s not out of the question to think Hill could be traded.

This is part of what Chadiha wrote: “(T)here’s only so much pie to go around. If they have to overpay to keep (left tackle Orlando) Brown, then the Hill negotiation could become even more difficult. It’s also possible that Veach could look at the two top-60 picks Green Bay just received for Adams and think that wouldn’t be a bad deal for his team if Hill’s demands become too ridiculous.”

The Sporting News’ Jacob Camenker also wrote about Hill’s extension talks.

After Kirk’s deal with the Jaguars, Camenker wrote Hill likely will be seeking more money.

This is an exceprt from his story: “Tyreek Hill will also have a case to get a bump in salary thanks to this deal. He is now being paid, at minimum, the same as Kirk, and at the maximum value, Kirk is set to make more than Hill. The Chiefs will probably be amenable to changing that, especially with Hill entering the final year of his three-year deal in 2022.”