NFL Network analyst: ‘Bills were the better team’ vs. Dolphins (video)

The Bills were handed a loss by the Dolphins last week, but they still managed to get some love from NFL Network’s Michael Robinson.

The analyst joined the team’s radio show this week. In his analysis of what went down in Week 3, he sided very much with the Bills.

Robinson noted how he thought the weather played a huge part for the Dolphins and he still thinks the Bills have a ton to offer moving forward.

“Clearly, the Bills were the better team. Clearly,” he said.

NFL Network's @RealMikeRob joined today's show for his weekly appearance to share his thoughts on the loss to the Dolphins⬇️🔊 #BillsMafia "The Bills were the better team…clearly!" To check out his entire appearance from today, click here: https://t.co/pHAzg6GAv5 pic.twitter.com/5lvIBj0eWh — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) September 26, 2022

