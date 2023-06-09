NFL Network will air two Giants preseason games

The New York Giants will have six primetime games during the 2023 regular season with the possibility of the league adding a seventh via flex scheduling.

That seems excessive for a team that had its first winning season since 2016 a year ago but with expectations rising, the NFL wanted to get on the bandwagon early. And that’s a trend that will begin during the preseason.

Two of the Giants’ three preseason games with air on NFL Network.

NFL Network will carry 23 live preseason games, they announced: pic.twitter.com/5WhZ1TMXei — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 8, 2023

The first will be on Friday, August 18 against the Carolina Panthers and the second will be on Saturday, August 26 against the New York Giants. Kickoff for the Panthers game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and kickoff for the Jets game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Blackout restrictions apply. For those who are in-market, the games can be seen on NBC 4 New York/WNBC.

Related

Giants cancel remaining OTA practices due to poor air quality Boston Scott jokes about Giants free agency rumors Giants' Bryce Ford-Wheaton named an UDFA to watch

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire