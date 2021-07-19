NFL Network to air a record 23 live preseason games

The NFL eliminated one week of the preseason to create a 17-game regular season. But what the league has dubbed its “biggest season ever” will begin with more exhibition matchups than ever before on NFL Network.

The NFL announced on Monday that a record 23 live preseason games will be carried on NFL Network in August, with quadruple-headers in Week One and Week Two, plus a pair of triple headers in Week Three.

The league’s press release touts rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ debut for the Patriots as part of the first matchup between New England and Washington on Thursday, Aug. 12. No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence’s likely preseason debut for the Jaguars will also be televised, with Jacksonville taking on Cleveland on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The game between the Jaguars and Browns is part of the first quadruple-header on NFL Network. They’ll televise Dolphins vs. Bears at 1 p.m. ET, Broncos vs. Vikings at 4 p.m. ET, Browns vs. Jaguars at 7 p.m. ET, and Chargers vs. Rams at 10 p.m. ET. That final contest will be the first game with fans at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The following Saturday, Aug. 21, will feature another quadruple-header. And the preseason will finish up with triple-headers on Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29.

NFL Network will also show the rest of the league’s preseason slate throughout the month on a re-air basis.

Below is the full schedule of live preseason games on NFL Network, which will be blacked out in the participating teams’ home markets that are airing the games locally.

PRESEASON WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 12

7:30 p.m. ET — Washington vs. New England

Friday, Aug. 13

7 p.m. ET — Buffalo vs. Detroit

10 p.m. ET — Dallas vs. Arizona

Saturday, Aug. 14

1 p.m. ET — Miami vs. Chicago

4 p.m. ET — Denver vs. Minnesota

7 p.m. ET — Cleveland vs. Jacksonville

10 p.m. ET — L.A. Chargers vs. L.A. Rams

Sunday, Aug. 15

1 p.m. ET — Carolina vs. Indianapolis

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 19

7 p.m. ET — New England vs. Philadelphia

Friday, Aug. 20

8 p.m. ET — Cincinnati vs. Washington

Saturday, Aug. 21

1 p.m. ET — Buffalo vs. Chicago

4:25 p.m. ET — New York Jets vs. Green Bay

7:30 p.m. ET — Detroit vs. Pittsburgh

10 p.m. ET — Las Vegas vs. L.A. Rams

Sunday, Aug. 22

1 p.m. ET — New York Giants vs. Cleveland

7:30 p.m. ET — San Francisco vs. L.A. Chargers

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Friday, Aug. 27

8 p.m. ET — Minnesota vs. Kansas City

Saturday, Aug. 28

1 p.m. ET — Green Bay vs. Buffalo

7 p.m. ET — Chicago vs. Tennessee

10 p.m. ET — L.A. Chargers vs. Seattle

Sunday, Aug. 29

1 p.m. ET — Jacksonville vs. Dallas

4 p.m. ET — Las Vegas vs. San Francisco

6 p.m. ET — New England vs. New York Giants

NFL Network to air a record 23 live preseason games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk