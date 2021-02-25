NFL Network to air pro day workouts in absence of NFL Scouting Combine

No Combine = Lots of Pro Days on NFL Network https://t.co/ZojZDSvAxL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 24, 2021

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will impact the NFL draft process yet again this year, as the league has already confirmed that the Scouting Combine will not take place as usual in Indianapolis.

That will make the college pro day circuit even more important for both teams and prospects, and in the absence of their typical combine coverage, NFL Network will instead air many of those workouts, per Ian Rapoport.

Combine and pro day workouts give prospects the opportunity to show off their athleticism through a wide range of drills, as well as giving teams a chance to get accurate measurements on players.