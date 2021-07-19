NFL Network to air every Bears preseason game live in 2021
While the NFL preseason isn’t usually the most exciting time of the season, there will be added bonus for Chicago Bears fans this year as rookie quarterback Justin Fields makes his Bears debut.
Good thing for Bears fans across the country that they’ll be able to watch all three preseason games live on NFL Network, starting with Chicago’s preseason kickoff against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 14.
No doubt the decision for NFL Network to carry all three Bears preseason games live has everything to do with Fields, who has already sparked a ton of excitement since Chicago traded up to draft him 11th overall during the NFL draft.
Given Andy Dalton has already been named the Bears’ starting quarterback for Week 1, Fields will get plenty of work in the preseason, where he’ll have a chance to potentially challenge for the starting job if he’s impressive and Dalton struggles.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ preseason slate:
Week 1: Bears vs. Dolphins
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, August 14
Noon CT
Live on NFL Network
Week 2: Bears vs. Bills
AP Photo/Joshua Bessex
Saturday, August 21
Noon CT
Live on NFL Network
Week 3: Bears at Titans
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Saturday, August 28
6 p.m. CT
Live on NFL Network
