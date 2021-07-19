NFL Network to air every Bears preseason game live in 2021

While the NFL preseason isn’t usually the most exciting time of the season, there will be added bonus for Chicago Bears fans this year as rookie quarterback Justin Fields makes his Bears debut.

Good thing for Bears fans across the country that they’ll be able to watch all three preseason games live on NFL Network, starting with Chicago’s preseason kickoff against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 14.

No doubt the decision for NFL Network to carry all three Bears preseason games live has everything to do with Fields, who has already sparked a ton of excitement since Chicago traded up to draft him 11th overall during the NFL draft.

Given Andy Dalton has already been named the Bears’ starting quarterback for Week 1, Fields will get plenty of work in the preseason, where he’ll have a chance to potentially challenge for the starting job if he’s impressive and Dalton struggles.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ preseason slate:

Week 1: Bears vs. Dolphins

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, August 14

Noon CT

Live on NFL Network

Week 2: Bears vs. Bills

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Saturday, August 21

Noon CT

Live on NFL Network

Week 3: Bears at Titans

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday, August 28

6 p.m. CT

Live on NFL Network

