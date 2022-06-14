NFL Network to air Colts preseason game

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
NFL Network announced their slate of live 2022 preseason games, and the Indianapolis Colts will have one of their matchups included among the bunch.

When the Colts visit the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park on Aug. 13 for their preseason opener, fans will be able to watch the game live on NFL Network at 4:00 p.m. ET.

It’s the only Colts’ preseason game that will air on NFL Network.

The Colts will be at home for their next two preseason games against the Detroit Lions (Aug. 20) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Aug. 27).

