NFL Network to air ‘America’s Game: The 2015 Denver Broncos’ tonight

Former Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware was announced as a member of the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class last week. Ware made his name as a member of the Dallas Cowboys but cemented his legacy by winning a Super Bowl in 2015 with the Broncos. NFL Network will show the 2015 Denver Broncos “America’s Game” episode to honor Ware on Friday evening.

Ware capped his 12-season NFL career with 138.5 sacks, including 27.5 in his four seasons in Denver. In 2015, Ware racked up 25 tackles, adding 7.5 sacks in 11 games. He also compiled five tackles and two sacks in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

Ware helped make the 2015 Broncos memorable for many reasons. Outside of it being fellow Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning’s swan song season, Ware was a part of the “No Fly Zone” defense that has since been immortalized as one of the NFL’s most excellent defenses of all time. The defense ranked No. 1 in total defense, pass defense, and sacks during the season.

Check out Ware and other team members discussing their Super Bowl run tonight on NFL Network at 11:00 p.m. ET.

