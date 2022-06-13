We’re getting close to the end of offseason programs around the league and that means it won’t be long before we’re getting ready for the start of the preseason.

The first exhibition game of the summer will be the Hall of Fame game between the Jaguars and Raiders on August 4 and the rest of the league’s teams will hit the field the next week. A good number of the remaining 48 games on the slate will be aired on NFL Network.

The NFL announced that there will be 22 games carried live on the network this summer. The first game features the Giants and Patriots from New England on August 11 and the next day will feature a pair of games on the network. August 13 could feature the first chance to see Russell Wilson take the field for the Broncos and all three of the team’s preseason matchups will be on NFL Network.

A full list of this summer’s telecasts appears below:

August 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:00

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30

August 13

Kansas City at Chicago, 1:00

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4:00

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7:00

Dallas at Denver, 9:00

August 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25

August 19

Carolina at New England, 7:00

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10:00

August 20

Denver at Buffalo, 1:00

Washington at Kansas City, 4:00

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7:00

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10:00

August 21

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:00

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7:00

August 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8:00

August 26

Seattle at Dallas, 8:00

August 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3:00

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6:00

Minnesota at Denver, 9:00

August 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1:00

NFL Network will air 22 live preseason games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk