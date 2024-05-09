NFL Network’s Adam Rank can see playoffs in the Bears future

NFL Network host and Bears fan, Adam Rank, talked Bears with JP this week. Adam and JP both feel like the Bears are finally on the right track with the moves Ryan Poles has made the past few offseasons culminating with the selections of Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in the first round of last month’s draft.

Mayor backs Bears’ new stadium proposal to state lawmakers, emphasizes need to replace Soldier Field

Adam thinks the Bears improved roster and the fact the Bears could’ve or in his mind, should’ve won ten games last season makes a trip to the playoffs this season very realistic.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.