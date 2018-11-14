NFL nemesis Michael Avenatti arrested for suspicion of domestic violence

When the NFL abruptly moved the Chiefs-Rams game from Mexico City to Los Angeles, the league assumed the very real risk of lawsuits from fans who lost money in the scuttled effort to make a trip south of the border. A lawyer with unique experience in such matters likely won’t be proceeding with such litigation, at least not immediately.

Per multiple reports, Michael Avenatti has been arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence, based on allegations made by his estranged wife.

Avenatti, who represented fans suing the NFL over the Super Bowl XLV ticket fiasco and the 2016 Hall of Fame game cancellation, gained signifiant notoriety earlier this year through his representation of Stephanie Clifford a/k/a Stormy Daniels.

The high-profile lawyer has explored running for president, an effort that hasn’t gained much traction. And that likely never will, unless he’s quickly and completely exonerated on these charges.