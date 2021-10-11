NFL needs to react to Jon Gruden’s racist email | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the email Raiders’ Head Coach Jon Gruden sent in 2011, while working as an analyst with ESPN, in which he used racist language when referring to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Did the fallout impact the Raiders performance in a 20-9 loss to the Bears? What, if anything, will the NFL do about Gruden’s remarks? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.