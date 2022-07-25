NFL on NBC YouTube Channel: Featuring AGFS









We're excited to announce that all the videos from A Good Football Show, along with any other NFL content previously on the NBC Sports EDGE channel, will now be featured on our brand new NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

In addition to all the fantasy analysis and hijinks from the AGFS crew and all of Bet the Edge's betting analysis on the NFL, this new channel will serve as a one-stop shop for everything NFL related at NBC.

Here's a breakdown below of what that means and which NFL content from the NBC Sports properties you'll see on the channel.

NFL on NBC YouTube Lineup:

- A Good Football Show

- Bet the Edge NFL discussion

- Other original fantasy football & football betting video content

- Fantasy football live Q&As

- ProFootballTalk

- Chris Simms Unbuttoned

- Peter King's Training Camp Tour

- SNF features & interviews

- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

- And much, much more now all in one place!

And if you've been a fan of our fantasy baseball and basketball content, including Circling the Bases and Roundball Stew, that can now be found on the NBC Sports YouTube channel, while all of our golf content for both betting and DFS will now have its home on the Golf Channel YouTube.

