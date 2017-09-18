NFL-National Football League roundup

Sept 18 (The Sports Xchange) - A U.S. District Court judge in Texas denied the NFL's appeal for a stay of the preliminary injunction granted to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, allowing him to continue to play while his six-game suspension goes through the courts.

Judge Amos Mazzant's ruling on Monday means the case will now move to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, where the NFL has already filed an appeal in the case.

- -

Miami Dolphins linebacker Lawrence Timmons was held out of Sunday's game after leaving the team without notice for a "personal nature."

Timmons returned to the team Sunday, but Dolphins coach Adam Gase made Timmons inactive against the Los Angeles Chargers. Two days after Timmons went AWOL, Gase was non-committal whether he expects Timmons to remain with the team or play this Sunday at the New York Jets.

- -

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen underwent surgery on his broken right foot and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

The Panthers will determine after the surgery whether Olsen will be placed on injured reserve with the expectation he would return later in the season, a team source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

- -

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to be without linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. for at least a month because of a hamstring tear, according to multiple reports.

Beasley, 25, was injured during Sunday night's 34-23 win over the Green Bay Packers. The 6-foot-3, 246-pound Beasley, who led the NFL in sacks last season with 15.5, immediately grabbed the back of his leg and had to be helped off the field before heading to the locker room.

- -

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones disputed a report he is holding up a five-year contract extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Jones, speaking in the locker room following Sunday's 42-17 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos, called the ESPN report an "exaggeration."

- -

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed free agent quarterback Ryan Nassib to the 53-man active roster and placed safety Calvin Pryor on the injured reserve list.

Nassib was a four-year quarterback at Syracuse (2009-12) and played under Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone. The 27-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Giants, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 draft.