NFL-National Football League roundup

Sept 2 (The Sports Xchange) - The Denver Broncos released safety T.J. Ward on Saturday after three seasons with the team.

The Broncos informed Ward of his release ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline for all NFL teams to trim their rosters to 53 players, president of football operations/general manager John Elway announced.

Ward, a three-time Pro Bowler, was scheduled to make a non-guaranteed $4.5 million in the final year of the four-year contract he signed in 2014.

- - -

The New England Patriots sent second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, both teams announced.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who was involved in several offseason trade rumors, is staying put for now and will continue to serve as the primary backup to four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.

The move provides insurance for the Colts as three-time Pro Bowl starter Andrew Luck continues to recover from shoulder surgery in January. Luck passed a physical Saturday afternoon, making him eligible to be removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

However, Colts owner Jim Irsay on Thursday said that Luck was unlikely to be ready for the team's Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

- - -

The Patriots also acquired cornerback Johnson Bademosi in a trade with the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed future draft pick.

Detroit will receive a 2019 sixth-round pick from New England in the deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

- - -

Safety T.J. McDonald agreed to sign a four-year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins worth $24 million, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes $10 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network reported. That is the largest sum of guaranteed money in NFL history given to a player currently serving a multi-game suspension.

McDonald is suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

- - -

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco returned to practice after missing more than a month with a sore back. This means he has eight days to prepare for the season opener in Cincinnati on Sept. 10.

The Ravens acquired center Luke Bowanko from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for an undisclosed draft choice.

- - -

The Washington Redskins traded tight end Derek Carrier to the Los Angeles Rams to trim NFL rosters down to 53 players, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The Redskins reportedly received a 2018 seventh-round draft pick from the Rams in the deal.

- - -

The Cleveland Browns acquired wide receiver Sammie Coates from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns sent a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft to the Steelers, and they will also receive a 2019 seventh-round choice from Pittsburgh.

- - -

The Cincinnati Bengals released offensive tackle and NFL Players Association president Eric Winston, according to multiple reports.

Winston, who re-signed with the Bengals this offseason, was fighting for a backup spot on the Bengals' offensive line.

Veteran defensive tackle Wallace Gilberry also was released, a source told ESPN.

- - -

The New York Giants released kicker Mike Nugent and kept Aldrick Rosas, according to NFL Media.

The inexperienced Rosas had a training camp stint with the Tennessee Titans in 2016, but attempted just one field goal.

Rosas arguably won the job when he was successful on a 48-yard field-goal attempt as time expired Thursday to give the Giants a 40-38 victory over the Patriots.

- - -

The Chicago Bears released beleaguered kicker Roberto Aguayo, who was waived earlier this month by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to multiple reports, the Bears cut the former second-round draft pick.

Veteran Connor Barth will be the Bears' kicker for a second straight season.

- - -

The Buffalo Bills traded cornerback Kevon Seymour to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Kaelin Clay and a 2019 seventh-round draft choice, the Bills announced.

Seymour had 14 tackles and three pass breakups in 15 games with three starts. He added eight tackles on special teams.