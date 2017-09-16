NFL-National Football League roundup

Sept 15 (The Sports Xchange) - After starting the season 0-2 and failing to score a touchdown in the first eight quarters, the Cincinnati Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese.

The team confirmed the move hours after Thursday night's dismal 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans. Current Bengals quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor, a former NFL offensive coordinator for three teams, was named Zampese's replacement.

Zampese served as Bengals quarterbacks coach for 13 seasons before being named offensive coordinator in 2016 when Hue Jackson left to coach the Cleveland Browns. Last season under Zampese, the Bengals struggled to establish a consistent rushing attack and protect Andy Dalton who passed for 4,200 yards despite being sacked 41 times.

- - -

The NFL filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Friday to seek a stay and allow the league to enforce its six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The league asked for a ruling by Tuesday but no later than Sept. 26 in a filing to stay the preliminary injunction that blocked Elliott's suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

If the earlier date motion is granted, it would take Elliott off the field for the Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals. The later date would start the suspension in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The emergency stay would allow the suspension to be enforced while the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit considers whether to overturn the ruling that delays the appeal.

- - -

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback over Scott Tolzien in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brissett, acquired from the New England Patriots on Sept. 2, will start the Week 2 home game, according to multiple reports.

The 24-year-old started two games for the Patriots last season during Tom Brady's four-game Deflategate suspension following an injury to backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

Tolzien, 30, started the season opener last Sunday in his fourth career NFL start in place of Andrew Luck, who remains sidelined with a right shoulder injury. Tolzien was benched in the fourth quarter of a 46-9 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

- - -

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has an ailing left knee and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

- - -

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy was held out of practice with groin soreness but is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

- - -

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who continues to nurse a sprained ankle, practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day.

- - -

The Oakland Raiders and left tackle Donald Penn agreed to a two-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

- - -

The Denver Broncos placed defensive end Jared Crick on injured reserve to undergo back surgery and signed free agent defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin.

- - -

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier said the NFL fined him $25,000 for his hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer during Sunday's game.

- - -

The New England Patriots ruled out starting linebacker Dont'a Hightower and slot receiver Danny Amendola for Sunday's game against the host New Orleans Saints, the team announced.

The Patriots also ruled out special teams captain Matthew Slater (hamstring) and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine (knee) for the second week in a row.

- - -

Baltimore Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon received an additional two games tacked onto his suspension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

Dixon already had been suspended four games in March for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The latest two games are a result of a violation of the league's substance abuse policy, Rapoport reported.

The 23-year-old Dixon will serve his suspension while injured, as he had already been ruled out for the entire season after sustaining a knee injury in July.

- - -

Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Donnel Pumphrey was placed on injured reserve, two days after sustaining a torn hamstring in practice.

- - -

Houston Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson will miss the next four-to-six weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in his left knee during Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.