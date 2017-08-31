NFL-National Football League roundup

Aug 30 (The Sports Xchange) - Thursday night's preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium was canceled by the NFL on Wednesday to allow Texans players to return home to be reunited with their families after the catastrophic flooding in Houston.

The decision comes days after the game was moved from Houston's NRG Stadium to the Cowboys' stadium Arlington because of the massive flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

- -

Joe Haden capped a whirlwind day by signing a three-year, $27 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, jumping from the AFC North cellar to the defending division champions in the span of a 9-to-5 day on the East Coast.

Haden was released by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday morning. But before the dinner hour arrived, Haden was signing with the Steelers, where he becomes the No. 1 cornerback on a defense that finished last season strong.

- -

The five-game suspension that was levied against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been reduced to three games, the NFL announced.

Burfict's suspension resulted when he made an illegal hit against Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman in a preseason game earlier this month.

- -

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts signed a two-year contract extension through the 2019 season, the team announced.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, although Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported the deal -- which includes the 2017 season -- is worth $12 million with $6.45 million guaranteed.

- -

Free-agent linebacker Ahmad Brooks has agreed to a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The deal for the 33-year-old Brooks could be worth up to $5 million, according to the report.

- -

Offensive lineman Cam Erving was traded by the Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs for a fifth-round pick.

The 19th overall pick in the 2015 draft, Erving has 17 career starts in 29 games and can play center, guard or tackle.

- -

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed injured quarterback Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract extension through the 2018 season.

Terms of the deal were not released, but Griffin is expected to adjust his $1.798-million salary he was to earn in 2017 in exchange for returning for another season, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

- -

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel worked out last week for a Canadian Football League team.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats put Manziel through a series of workouts in Buffalo, N.Y., over two days but the organization decided there were "too many red flags" to sign him now, according to a report from TSN and confirmed by ESPN.

- -

The Atlanta Falcons began the process of moving from 90 players to the 53-man roster, reaching an injury settlement with offensive tackle Kevin Graf and waiving four more.

Wide receiver Reginald Davis III, tackle Wil Freeman and safeties Jordan Moore and Deron Washington were waived.