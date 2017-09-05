NFL-National Football League roundup

Sept 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera declared quarterback Cam Newton "ready" for the Sunday's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

Newton, who had surgery on March 30 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, was limited in training camp. He played only one series -- a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive when he completed both of his passes -- during the four preseason games.

"I think he's ready,'' Rivera said. "You wish he'd had a few more snaps and played a little bit earlier in the preseason so we'd have more to go on. But what we saw, we liked. We liked how everything seems to be meshing together as an offense. We'll see how it goes as we continue to work this week.''

Newton, 28, has been a full participant in practice for the past week.

- - -

Scott Tolzien will start for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in the regular-season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles.

Andrew Luck, who was on the physically unable to perform list for two months recovering from shoulder surgery, will not be available. Luck was activated during the weekend.

Tolzien, 30, has played in nine career games in seven NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Colts. He completed 23 of 37 passes in three games with the Colts last season.

The Colts also placed tight end Erik Swoope on injured reserve and re-signed tight end Brandon Williams.

Swoope, a former University of Miami basketball player, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during the preseason.

- - -

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell officially signed his $12.12 million franchise tender.

Bell ended his holdout Friday when he reported to the Steelers' facility after he skipping training camp and all four preseason games in a contract dispute.

Bell, 25, passed his physical on Friday and now prepares for Sunday's season opener against the Browns at Cleveland. He has recovered from offseason groin surgery.

The Steelers' second-round pick in the 2013 draft has rushed for 4,045 yards, with 26 touchdowns, and has caught 227 passes for 2,005 yards and five touchdowns in four seasons.

- - -

Though there is no word about a postponement or a rescheduled game, the Miami Dolphins and the NFL are closely monitoring Hurricane Irma in the event a contingency plan must be implemented for Miami's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Dolphins are scheduled to host the Buccaneers on the day when Hurricane Irma would likely reach Florida.

- - -

Anquan Boldin knows a job with the New England Patriots could have a nice ring to it.

Boldin, 36, is intrigued by the possibility of joining the defending Super Bowl champions, who lost slot receiver Julian Edelman to a season-ending knee injury last month.

- - -

The Arizona Cardinals decided on a new punter, signing veteran Andy Lee to a two-year contract after releasing Matt Wile.

The team also placed running back T.J. Logan on injured reserve. He broke his wrist in the team's first preseason game.

- - -

The Cincinnati Bengals placed backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on the injured list.

Driskel, a second-year player, suffered a hand injury in Thursday night's preseason finale in Indianapolis.

- - -

Safety T.J. Ward signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ward, 30, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

- - -

The Denver Broncos officially signed quarterback Brock Osweiler to a one-year contract and placed outside linebacker Shane Ray on injured reserve.

Osweiler, 26, spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Broncos before he signed with Houston as a free agent and then was shipped off to Cleveland this season. (Editing by Gene Cherry)