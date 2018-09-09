NFL National Anthem Protests: Kneeling Players Win Kaepernick’s Approval On Instagram

The first weekend of National Football League action saw several players demonstrate during the national anthem, as the league and its players union still thrash out the new rules on what constitutes proper behavior.

Most of the protests came from players who have previously participated, but several prominent activists opted not to join in for opening day.

The only kneelers in the early games were Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson.

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback turned Nike ad star and initiator of the kneel-down protests, saluted the two Dolphins on Instagram.

“My Brothers @kstills and @ithinkisee12 continue to show their unwavering strength by fighting for the oppressed!” Kaepernick wrote on Instagram. “They have not backed down, even when attacked and intimidated. Their courage will move the world forward! ‘Love is at the root of our resistance!’”

Reports so far indicate Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist during the song. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews was on the sideline after staying in the tunnel for several games last season.

San Francisco wide receiver Marquise Goodwin raised his right arm with fist clenched during the anthem at his team’s game in New Orleans.

In New York, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith Jr., who had stayed in the locker room during the anthem for the pre-season, opted to stand quietly on the sidelines for their opening game.

