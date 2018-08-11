NFL National Anthem Protests: Ice Cube Supports Dallas QB’s Controversial Stance

Count Ice Cube among those who won’t criticize Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for not supporting the National Football League national anthem protests.

Last month, the Dallas Cowboy quarterback said that staging protests during games are inappropriate, and it robs people of enjoying the game. He drew considerable heat for those comments, particularly from rapper The Game, who said Prescott should “throw on that MAGA hat.”

On Thursday night, Dallas opened its pre-season against the San Francisco 49ers. Only 49er wide receiver protested between the two teams during the anthem, raising a fist.

Dallas owner Jerry Jones has previously stated that he wants his players toeing the line during the national anthem.

Ice Cube, who is out touting his BIg3 basketball league and doing the interview rounds, said Prescott should stand his ground and not be controlled by other people’s opinions.

“You should do what you feel. That’s whats supposed to be great about being in America, you do what you feel,” said Cube, speaking to an Atlanta newspaper. “You don’t have to be in lock step with anybody. Not the community, not with the coach, not the owner. You do what you feel. And when you do that, sometimes you gotta let the chips fall where they may and live with your decision.”

Ice Cube, no stranger to controversy himself, said problems ensue when you allow the crowd to make your decisions.

“What I think he’s doing is what everybody should probably do, is make a decision and live with that and roll with that. At a certain point, it becomes everybody else’s problem. Not his. It’s only his problem if he allows it to be; if he allows somebody to change his position. You gotta live with the decision.”

