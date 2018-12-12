NFL names 'home' teams for 2019 international games

New York (AFP) - The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will join the Jacksonville Jaguars as "home" teams in NFL international games in 2019, the league said Wednesday.

Dates, times and opposing teams have yet to be named for the four games in London and one game in Mexico City.

The Jaguars return to London as part of their deal to play there annually.

Two of the games in England will be held at Wembley Stadium, which hosted all three London games this year, and two will be played at the new home stadium of Premier League football team Tottenham Hotspur.

The increase to four London games in 2019 is a sign of the NFL's rising popularity in Britain, with three matches held in London on consecutive weekends this year averaging 85,031 spectators.

The NFL had already confirmed it would go ahead with plans for a 2019 Mexico City game, despite having to move a Kansas City Chiefs-Rams game scheduled for the Azteca Stadium to LA because of unplayable field conditions in November.