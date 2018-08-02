NFL names 39 officials to 2018 Officiating Development Program

The NFL saw four of its head referees and 10 officials in total retire this offseason. The league continually needs to find referees capable of handling the professional game to take over when such retirements that place.

As part of the NFL’s Officiating Development Program, the league brings in several officials from the college ranks and Canadian Football League each offseason to work offseason practices and preseason games in hopes of finding their next batch of referees.

This year, the NFL has named 39 officials to their development program:

Cravonne Barrett, LOS, PAC-12

Grantis Bell, DF, SEC

Joe Blubaugh, DF, Big XII

Wes Booker, DF, SEC

Sebrina Brunson, LOS, SWAC

James Carter, R/DF, SEC

Max Causey, LOS, C-USA

Brandon Cruse, R/LOS, Big XII

Raymond Daniel, DF, Big 10

Robin DeLorenzo, LOS, MAC

Mike Dolce, LOS, Big 10

Tom Eaton, LOS, C-USA

Ed Feaster, U, Big 10

Anthony Flemming, DF, Big XII

Glen Fucik, DF, SEC

Martin Hankins, DF, SEC

Dave Hawkshaw, DF, CFL

Jeff Heaser, R/DF, ACC

Patrick Holt, LOS, Big 10

Jacques Hooper, DF, ACC

Nate Jones, DF, PAC-12

Terry Killens, U, American

Frank LeBlanc, LOS, Big XII

Chad Lorance, LOS, SEC

Ritchie Miller, DF, CFL

Justin Nelson, DF, PAC-12

LaShell Nelson, DF, C-USA

Maurice Pierre, DF, C-USA

Clay Reynard, DF, PAC-12

Robert Richeson, U, Big XII

Jimmy Russell, DF, SEC

Adam Savoie, R/LOS, American

Robert Skaggs, DF, CFL

Tab Slaughter, U, Big XII

Frank Steratore, DF, Big 10

Tripp Sutter, LOS, Big 10

William Thomas, U, American

Tom Vallesi, DF, CFL

Lo van Pham, DF, Big XII

Officials taking part in the program attend the NFL’s annual preseason officiating clinic, take part in mini-camp and training camp practices, work preseason games and college All-Star games such as the Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game of NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. They are evaluated throughout the various stages to determine whether ready to move into NFL roles, need some more development or aren’t suitable to become NFL officials.