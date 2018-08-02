NFL names 39 officials to 2018 Officiating Development Program
The NFL saw four of its head referees and 10 officials in total retire this offseason. The league continually needs to find referees capable of handling the professional game to take over when such retirements that place.
As part of the NFL’s Officiating Development Program, the league brings in several officials from the college ranks and Canadian Football League each offseason to work offseason practices and preseason games in hopes of finding their next batch of referees.
This year, the NFL has named 39 officials to their development program:
Cravonne Barrett, LOS, PAC-12
Grantis Bell, DF, SEC
Joe Blubaugh, DF, Big XII
Wes Booker, DF, SEC
Sebrina Brunson, LOS, SWAC
James Carter, R/DF, SEC
Max Causey, LOS, C-USA
Brandon Cruse, R/LOS, Big XII
Raymond Daniel, DF, Big 10
Robin DeLorenzo, LOS, MAC
Mike Dolce, LOS, Big 10
Tom Eaton, LOS, C-USA
Ed Feaster, U, Big 10
Anthony Flemming, DF, Big XII
Glen Fucik, DF, SEC
Martin Hankins, DF, SEC
Dave Hawkshaw, DF, CFL
Jeff Heaser, R/DF, ACC
Patrick Holt, LOS, Big 10
Jacques Hooper, DF, ACC
Nate Jones, DF, PAC-12
Terry Killens, U, American
Frank LeBlanc, LOS, Big XII
Chad Lorance, LOS, SEC
Ritchie Miller, DF, CFL
Justin Nelson, DF, PAC-12
LaShell Nelson, DF, C-USA
Maurice Pierre, DF, C-USA
Clay Reynard, DF, PAC-12
Robert Richeson, U, Big XII
Jimmy Russell, DF, SEC
Adam Savoie, R/LOS, American
Robert Skaggs, DF, CFL
Tab Slaughter, U, Big XII
Frank Steratore, DF, Big 10
Tripp Sutter, LOS, Big 10
William Thomas, U, American
Tom Vallesi, DF, CFL
Lo van Pham, DF, Big XII
Officials taking part in the program attend the NFL’s annual preseason officiating clinic, take part in mini-camp and training camp practices, work preseason games and college All-Star games such as the Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game of NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. They are evaluated throughout the various stages to determine whether ready to move into NFL roles, need some more development or aren’t suitable to become NFL officials.