NFL MVP Tracker: After Week 11, should Lamar Jackson be the favorite?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's 2019 season has gone about as well as anyone could have imagined and then some.

Every week, the 22-year-old finds a new way to dazzle. His Ravens are 8-2 and on a six-game winning streak, with the latest victory a 41-7 thrashing of Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans.

With Week 11 in the books, Jackson finds himself the new betting favorite to take home the league's Most Valuable Player award.

But how does Jackson stack up with Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, and other potential MVP candidates? Let's take a look.

1. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Team Record: 8-2, first in AFC North

Season Stats: 2,258 passing yards, 19 pass TD, 6 INT, 788 rushing yards, 6 rush TD

Week 11 Stats: 17-24, 222 passing yards, 4 pass TD, 0 INT, 86 rushing yards (41-7 W, vs. Houston)





Sunday's victory over Houston was another statement game from Jackson. He continued to show he's dangerous with both his arm and his legs, and the numbers back it up. Even Watson, a borderline MVP candidate in his own right, thinks Jackson should be the league's MVP.

Over the last month, Jackson and the Ravens have beaten Seattle, New England, and Houston. No matter the opponent, the QB has brought his A-game.

2. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Team Record: 8-2, second in NFC West

Season Stats: 2,737 passing yards, 23 pass TD, 2 INT, 256 rushing yards, 3 rush TD

Week 11 Stats: BYE





Wilson has put together his best NFL season to date and had been considered the frontrunner for the NFL MVP for much of the season. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes and QB rating among qualified quarterbacks, playing mistake-free football (hence only two interceptions) the entire season.

The one thing Jackson has over Wilson is a better performance in the two's head-to-head matchup. Jackson's Ravens went into Seattle and dominated on both sides of the ball, resulting in a 30-16 Baltimore victory. Wilson didn't play poorly, but the Ravens defense held him in check for much of the game, as the Seattle offense was never able to find their rhythm.

The award will likely become a two-man race between Wilson and Jackson as the season winds down.

3. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Team Record: 6-4, first in NFC East

Season Stats: 3,221 passing yards, 21 pass TD, 9 INT, 193 rushing yards, 3 rush TD

Week 11 Stats: 29-46, 444 passing yards, 3 pass TD, 0 INT, 18 rushing yards (35-27 W, vs. Detriot)





In the final year of his rookie contract, Prescott has proved he's worth every penny of the big contract he'll sign this offseason, whether that be with Dallas or someone else. He leads the NFL in passing yards by a significant margin, and only Wilson has more passing touchdowns than him. He's topped 400 passing yards three times in 2019, including his latest performance in a Week 11 victory over Detroit.

The Cowboys offense no longer runs through Ezekiel Elliott. It's Prescott's offense, and the 2019 season has proven that. He's had an incredible season and would likely win this award in many other years, should he keep it up the final six weeks of the season. Prescott currently being ranked third is just a testament of what Wilson and Jackson have done thus far in 2019.

4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Team Record: 5-5, second in NFC South

2019 Season Stats: 1,059 rushing yards, 59 receptions, 517 receiving yards, 14 total TDs

Week 11 Stats: 70 rushing yards, 11 receptions, 123 receiving yards (29-3 L, vs. Atlanta)





McCaffrey has had a spectacular season in 2019. He's already eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in just 10 games and on pace for 827 receiving yards and 94 receptions as a running back.

His numbers are mind-boggling but in the pass-happy era of the NFL, it's difficult to see McCaffrey winning the NFL's most prestigious individual honor. No running back has taken home the MVP award since Adrian Peterson in 2012, when he came just eight yards short of breaking Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing yards record. Despite McCaffrey's incredible year, the Panthers are a .500 ballclub and on the outside looking in on a playoff spot.

No matter how well McCaffrey plays the rest of the season, he likely won't win the MVP award unless his numbers end up close to Peterson's in 2012 and the Panthers make the playoffs.

5. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Team Record: 8-2

Season Stats: 2,718 passing yards, 17 passing TDs, 2 INT, 109 rushing yards, 1 rush TD

Week 11 Stats: BYE





Rodgers has by no means had his best statistical season, but remains in the MVP race regardless. No. 12 has led the Packers to their best start since 2011, despite having a rookie head coach and missing their best wide receiver for four weeks.

As the Packers keep winning, Rodgers' name will remain in the MVP conversation. But he must go on a six-game statistical tear to end the season in order to climb above the likes of Jackson, Wilson, and Prescott.

