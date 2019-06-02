NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes chugs beer at Blues-Bruins Game 3

NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes was on hand for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final to support the St. Louis Blues. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enjoyed one of the greatest seasons in NFL history, and on Saturday he tried to help the St. Louis Blues rally from a huge deficit against the Boston Bruins in the best way possible.

The reigning NFL MVP was in attendance for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final and, like most Blues fans, had little to cheer for with the home team being dominated. Mahomes made the most of the situation, however, downing a beer with impressive form and speed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hey now.#Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes in the house!

Chugged a beer.

Not sure how full it was, but still better than Rodgers. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/NKddIFftDC — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) June 2, 2019

Mahomes received a loud ovation from the crowd, and for good reason after throwing 50 touchdowns during the 2018 season.

During the NBA playoffs, Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers and standout left tackle David Bakhtiari downed beers while supporting the Milwaukee Bucks in their series against the Toronto Raptors. Rodgers’ form left plenty to be desired, but Bakhtiari proved truly elite in this respect.

Mahomes and Rodgers aren’t the only NFL players having fun during the summer, as Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and his teammates were happy to throw back some beverages during the Chicago White Sox game Friday night.

Story continues

This is how you get it done, @AaronRodgers12. pic.twitter.com/lCQumGGDnx — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 1, 2019

For the time being, we’ll take Mahomes against anyone, as the Blues hope that his competitive spirit rubs off on them.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports